MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 169,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,930,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 158,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after acquiring an additional 138,087 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

