MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $270.83 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.32 and a 200 day moving average of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

