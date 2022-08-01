82 Shares in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Elevance Health Price Performance
Shares of ELV opened at $477.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.33 and a 200-day moving average of $477.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.
Elevance Health Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevance Health (ELV)
