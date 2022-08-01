MCF Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,190 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

