Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMOP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 164,009 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.75 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

