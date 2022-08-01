Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $427,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $57.10 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

