Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

IYK opened at $198.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $178.49 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.93.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

