Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $47.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

