MCF Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

