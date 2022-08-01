Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,244 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $236.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.38 and its 200-day moving average is $239.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.