CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME opened at $199.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

