Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $109.10 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $129.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90.

