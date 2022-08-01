MCF Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. 44.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Limestone Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

