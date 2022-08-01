Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $236.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

