Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 593 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $51.06 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

