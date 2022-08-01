Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.54.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.