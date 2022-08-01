Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at Stephens

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $244.00 to $243.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a maintains rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.40.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $251.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.52.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,586,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

