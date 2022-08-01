ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $520.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $567.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and issued a $556.00 price target (down from $575.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.3 %

NOW stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

