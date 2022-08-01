ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.90.

NYSE:NOW opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.32. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total value of $55,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

