MCF Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

SHW stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.