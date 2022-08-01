MCF Advisors LLC Invests $43,000 in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $18.32 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

