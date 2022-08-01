New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $622.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.26. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $500.08 and a 52-week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

