New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 25,950 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.84% of iRhythm Technologies worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,428 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $155,552.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,628.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $154.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

