MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 643,319 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $11,503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,086.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 379,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $9,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
