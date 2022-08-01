New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 259 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $346,160,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 210.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,255,000 after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB stock opened at $403.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $355.37 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

