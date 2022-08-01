Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Essential Utilities worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after acquiring an additional 800,148 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,221,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,686,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG opened at $51.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

