QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,173 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.79% of QuidelOrtho worth $37,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QuidelOrtho Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of QDEL stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.69. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.