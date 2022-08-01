New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 10,665 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $37,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

