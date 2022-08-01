New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,491 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,491 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.64% of OneMain worth $37,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 297,650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 308,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,096,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Down 0.2 %

OMF stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.06.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

OneMain Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.