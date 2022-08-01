New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $38.66 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 397,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $36.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

