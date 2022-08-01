New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 10,745 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $37,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,168.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 513,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.35 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

