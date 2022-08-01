First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.68.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,505,729. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in First Solar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.