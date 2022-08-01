Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $540.00 at SVB Leerink

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $511.44.

Humana Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUM opened at $482.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47.

Insider Activity

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

