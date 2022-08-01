Roth Capital Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.54.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.