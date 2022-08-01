New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $43,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 2.8 %

CMI stock opened at $221.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.46 and its 200 day moving average is $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.