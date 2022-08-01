New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Valero Energy worth $39,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $110.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

