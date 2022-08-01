KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $39,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

