New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $40,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

