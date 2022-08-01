Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $40,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 147.0% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NET opened at $50.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.91. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405 in the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

