New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of Woodward worth $41,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Woodward by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,725,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,445,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $104.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.40.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $586.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

