Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.57% of Deckers Outdoor worth $42,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.64.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $313.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.44 and a 200-day moving average of $275.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

