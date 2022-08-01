New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $42,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $343.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.71. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.