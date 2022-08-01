New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,607 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.51% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $43,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $496,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,903 shares of company stock worth $12,257,296. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

