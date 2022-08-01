New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,646,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,835,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,467 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $65.67 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

