New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $43.30 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $43,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $162.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

