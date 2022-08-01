New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of Carlisle Companies worth $45,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,780,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 76,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 319,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,268,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $296.10 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $297.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

