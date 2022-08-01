New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.61% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $44,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

