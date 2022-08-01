10,611 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,343 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sirius XM by 610.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,310,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,649 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

