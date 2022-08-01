Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,035.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Horizon Technology Finance news, Director Joseph J. Savage bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,464 shares of company stock valued at $319,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.9 %

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 41.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

