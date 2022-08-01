Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,853,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,870,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,650,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,314,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,121,000 after buying an additional 234,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,107,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,359,000 after buying an additional 204,029 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $91.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

